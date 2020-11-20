Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research cut Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company engaging in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. The company was founded by Yoav Kimchy in April 2005 and is headquartered in Isfiya, Israel.

