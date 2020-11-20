Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Announces Earnings Results

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.44), Zacks reports.

CMPI stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.