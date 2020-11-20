Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. B. Riley currently has $1.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.21.

CHS opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $215.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth $6,344,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 796,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth $1,042,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

