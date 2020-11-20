Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LDSVF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $8,576.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8,392.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,206.30. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $6,428.00 and a 12-month high of $8,847.95.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.