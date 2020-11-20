Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $99,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

CHH stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.