Chris Grigg Buys 31 Shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) insider Chris Grigg bought 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £150.35 ($196.43).

Chris Grigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Chris Grigg purchased 42 shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($197.00).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 479 ($6.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 385.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65. British Land Company Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 648.40 ($8.47).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s payout ratio is -0.29%.

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

