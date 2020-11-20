Christopher Mills Acquires 12,000 Shares of Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI) Stock

Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI) insider Christopher Mills acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £20,160 ($26,339.17).

LON:SBI opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.27) on Friday. Sourcebio International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188.50 ($2.46).

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.