Chubb (NYSE:CB) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.82.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.60. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,129,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.