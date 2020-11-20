Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $107.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.39.

JD stock opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JD.com by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,678 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

