Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) to Neutral

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of CIT opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.63.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CIT Group will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CIT Group during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CIT Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CIT Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

