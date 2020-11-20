Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $220.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $209.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.90.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $204.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

