Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Lowered to $26.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.