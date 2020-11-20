Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLF. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

