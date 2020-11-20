CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.20

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 392.89 ($5.13) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 340.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 297.54. The company has a market capitalization of $959.37 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.21. CMC Markets plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.40 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 418.25 ($5.46).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCX. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 291 ($3.80).

In related news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £305.10 ($398.62).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

