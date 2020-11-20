CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $63.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMS. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,379 shares of company stock valued at $390,343 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 105.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

