CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.34% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 371,739 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 220,540 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 87.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 470,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 141,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

