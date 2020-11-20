CNO Financial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,099 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,184% compared to the average volume of 49 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNO. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNO opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

