CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CNX Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE CNX opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.84. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, CEO N J. Deiuliis acquired 11,900 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.