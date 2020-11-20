Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.55. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

