Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $78.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

