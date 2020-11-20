Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Coherent posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

COHR stock opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Coherent by 4.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Coherent by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Coherent by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Coherent by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

