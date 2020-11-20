Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) and Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) Critical Survey

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) and Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cohu and Wireless Telecom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu 0 0 7 0 3.00 Wireless Telecom Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cohu currently has a consensus price target of $27.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.78%. Given Cohu’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cohu is more favorable than Wireless Telecom Group.

Risk & Volatility

Cohu has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wireless Telecom Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cohu and Wireless Telecom Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu $583.33 million 1.98 -$69.70 million ($0.21) -130.95 Wireless Telecom Group $48.92 million 0.72 -$410,000.00 ($0.02) -81.00

Wireless Telecom Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cohu. Cohu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wireless Telecom Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cohu and Wireless Telecom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu -7.98% 1.57% 0.69% Wireless Telecom Group -4.76% -5.97% -4.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Cohu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Cohu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cohu beats Wireless Telecom Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment; and PCB Test Equipment. The company provides semiconductor ATE for wafer level and device package testing; various test handlers, including pick-and-place, turret, gravity, strip, and MEMS for testing and thermal sub-systems that include temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process. It also offers bare board PCB test systems to test pre-assembly PCBs; flying probe and grid testers; interface products comprising test contactors and probe pins; spares and kits; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. In addition, the company provides various parts and labor warranties on test and handling systems, and instruments; and training on the maintenance and operation of its systems. It markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions. The Network Solutions segment designs and manufactures RF components and integrated subsystems, including low passive intermodulation radio frequency and microwave products used in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations. This segment also provides power combiners, directional couplers, attenuators, terminators, and filters for broadband applications to support commercial in-building wireless networks, public safety networks, rail and transportation deployments, corrosive salt/fog environment build-outs, and global positioning system (GPS) signal distribution; and GPS digital repeaters and splitters for cellular timing synchronization, as well as a passive systems monitor for real-time diagnostics of an in-building distributed antenna system. The Test and Measurement segment offers power meters, power sensors, voltmeters, and audio and modulation analyzers for radar, avionics, electronic warfare, electromagnetic interference compatibility, and satellite and wireless communications applications; and noise generation instruments, calibrated noise sources, noise modules, and diodes. xThe Embedded Solutions segment provides embedded signal processing and radio frequency modules; and long term evolution physical layer and stack software for 4G and 5G mobile network applications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, Noisecom, and CommAgility brands through its in-house sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

