Commerce Bank Acquires 1,676 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after acquiring an additional 754,417 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Allegion by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

