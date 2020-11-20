Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $205.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

