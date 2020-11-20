Commerce Bank Buys 430 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLIR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 51.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of FLIR opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

