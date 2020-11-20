Commerce Bank Buys 4,787 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

NYSE:TSN opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

