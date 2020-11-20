Commerce Bank Buys 6,590 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 141.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $78.35 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

