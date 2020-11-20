Commerce Bank Buys 943 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $113.83 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

