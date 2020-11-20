Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,469 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

