Commerce Bank Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Nucor by 107.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after purchasing an additional 693,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Nucor by 263.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 467,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 74.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,879 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 135.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,136 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.