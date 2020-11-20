Commerce Bank Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.19.

NYSE:TDG opened at $590.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 72,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,510 shares of company stock worth $67,926,771 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

