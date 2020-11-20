Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,029.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

