Commerce Bank Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -212.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

