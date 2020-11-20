Commerce Bank Has $770,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after acquiring an additional 627,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 145,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,058,000 after acquiring an additional 702,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

