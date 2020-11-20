Commerce Bank Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 281,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Xylem by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,497,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,601,000 after acquiring an additional 240,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,786. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.