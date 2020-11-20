Commerce Bank Has $859,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY opened at $182.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.41. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $196.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $195.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.