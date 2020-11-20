Commerce Bank Has $888,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,683,000 after buying an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.20 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $78.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,723.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $305,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,414.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

