Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after buying an additional 609,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

JCI stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.