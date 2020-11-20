Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON opened at $27.85 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.08, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $776,956.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,162,513 shares of company stock worth $29,639,016. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.02.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

