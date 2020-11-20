Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,357 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 305,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. Wolfe Research began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

