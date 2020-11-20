Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 173.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:QTS opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.57 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,963,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.