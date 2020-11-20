Commerce Bank Purchases 720 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $109,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 75.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,253,000 after purchasing an additional 183,222 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $80,389,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $125,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,349,567.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total value of $87,173,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,883 shares of company stock valued at $140,171,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus raised their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $248.55 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $349.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

