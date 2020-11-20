Commerce Bank Purchases Shares of 11,679 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,977,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,091 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,586,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,735,000 after acquiring an additional 117,828 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,449,000 after acquiring an additional 494,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,949,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,167,000 after acquiring an additional 111,210 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

