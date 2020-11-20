Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,865 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

HOLX stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

