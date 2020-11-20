Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $110.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.