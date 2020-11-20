Commerce Bank Sells 1,195 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 210.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $152,657. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDK stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

