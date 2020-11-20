Commerce Bank Sells 1,473 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

