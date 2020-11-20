Commerce Bank Sells 173,161 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173,161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM opened at $81.18 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,319 shares of company stock worth $1,225,045. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

