Commerce Bank Sells 52,635 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,635 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,648,000 after buying an additional 550,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,766,000 after buying an additional 65,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after buying an additional 632,964 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,573,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

SLB opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

