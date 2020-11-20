Commerce Bank Sells 570 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $106.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

